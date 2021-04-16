IGNOU extends registration deadline for distance learning courses January 2021 session till 30 April

The registration deadline for various courses in Distance Learning (ODL Mode) January 2021 session of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been extended till 30 April.

The deadline extension is valid for all postgraduate and undergraduate programmes except certificate and semester-based and merit-based programmes, the varsity said in a notification.

Students wanting to apply to Distance Learning courses of IGNOU can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the website http://ignou.ac.in/.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says 'The last date for January 2021 Admission in Distance Mode extended till 30th April (except Certificate, Semester based, Merit-based Programmes) for UG and PG Programmes.

Step 3: A new page will open. On this, tap on the link 'click here to Visit Admission Portal to Apply'.

Step 4: The link will take you the registration portal ignouiop.samarth.edu.in. Click on 'New registration'.

Step 5: Enter the details and once registered, fill in the application form for IGNOU Distance Learning, January 2021. Submit the application fee to complete the form.

Step 6: Download your form.

Step 7: Take a print out and save it for future reference.

The documents that will be required by the candidates for applying are past educational certificates and a colour photograph. They should also have category and BPL certificates if required.

IGNOU offers 16 courses in the online mode.

The registration fee for IGNOU Distance Learning January 2021 session is Rs 200.

The details about different online courses can be found in the common prospectus released for January 2021 session.

