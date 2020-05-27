IGNOU extends date of submitting assignments for term-end exams till 15 June, tests likely to be conducted in July

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline of submitting assignments for the IGNOU term-end examination (TEE) till 15 June, 2020.

The student evaluation division of the university released a notice on 22 May (Friday) stating that the students can submit the assignments online for all Academic Programmes of IGNOU for the TEE, June 2020 till 15 June. The extension comes in view of the "outburst" of coronavirus pandemic and the extension of lockdown in the country.

The term-end examinations are expected to take place in the month of July this year, according to a report by Times Now. The report said that the exams would be conducted following the guidelines given by the University Grants Commission (UGC). UGC has given the universities liberty to adopt simpler and alternative modes of exams.

The extension of assignments submission date came after the university had decided to postpone the term-end examinations, scheduled to begin from 1 June, 2020, earlier this month. In the notice dated 5 May, IGNOU had stated that the changed date of exams would be announced 15 days in advance and students should be prepared to "take the examinations at short notice". In the same notification, the last date to submit the examination forms was also extended.

Students can submit the exam forms for the June term-end examination 2020 without any late fee till 31 May this year.

According to NDTV, the university had extended the exam form submission date twice before this -- from 30 April to 15 May. As the varsity offers its courses in two sessions, in January and July, students have to appear for the term-end exams in the month of December and June.

Students, who had taken admission for the July-June session, will be appearing for the upcoming exams. Any final date has not been released by the IGNOU board yet.

