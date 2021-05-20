Yahoo Mail:

IGNOU December TEE Result 2020 Declared; Students Can Check Results Online on Official Website - ignou.ac.in

New Delhi, May 20: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday declared IGNOU TEE December Result 2020. Students can check results online on the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in. The result was released in the form of mark sheets. These include subject-wise marks of candidates. SRMJEEE 2021 Slot Booking Begins at srmist.edu, Know How to Book Exam Slot.

The university will soon update the results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical, and Project awards. As per the official statement, the result of the students who caught using unfair means will be cancelled. Students can also apply for re-valuation. The last date for submission of the re-evaluation form is May 31, 2021. IGNOU June Term-End Exam Results 2020 Declared.

Here Are Steps to Check The Results:

  • Students are required to visit the official website of the IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

  • Click on the Results tab on the home page.

  • Click on the IGNOU December TEE 2020 result notification.

  • Students are required to enter their roll number, date of birth and security code.

  • Click on submit.

  • Result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Students are advised to download and take a print out of the same for future use.

Meanwhile, the December TEE re-valuation result 2020 has also been declared. Those candidates who have appeared for the December exam can apply for photocopies of the answer sheets.

