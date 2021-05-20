IGNOU December TEE Result 2020 Declared; Students Can Check Results Online on Official Website - ignou.ac.in

New Delhi, May 20: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Thursday declared IGNOU TEE December Result 2020. Students can check results online on the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in. The result was released in the form of mark sheets. These include subject-wise marks of candidates. SRMJEEE 2021 Slot Booking Begins at srmist.edu, Know How to Book Exam Slot.

The university will soon update the results of Term-End, Assignment, Practical, and Project awards. As per the official statement, the result of the students who caught using unfair means will be cancelled. Students can also apply for re-valuation. The last date for submission of the re-evaluation form is May 31, 2021. IGNOU June Term-End Exam Results 2020 Declared.

Here Are Steps to Check The Results:

Students are required to visit the official website of the IGNOU - ignou.ac.in.

Click on the Results tab on the home page.

Click on the IGNOU December TEE 2020 result notification.

Students are required to enter their roll number, date of birth and security code.

Click on submit.

Result will be displayed on the screen.

Students are advised to download and take a print out of the same for future use.

Meanwhile, the December TEE re-valuation result 2020 has also been declared. Those candidates who have appeared for the December exam can apply for photocopies of the answer sheets.