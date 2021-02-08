IGNOU December TEE 2020 Exam to Begin From 8 February

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the revised datesheet of the December Term End (TEE) Examination 2020. Candidates who are likely to appear for the same can download their admit cards/hall tickets from IGNOU’s official website: http://www.ignou.ac.in/

How to Download IGNOU Term End Exam Admit Card

Visit the official website of IGNOU : http://www.ignou.ac.in/

Click on the link ‘Link for Hall Ticket December 2020 Term End Examination.’

Enter your enrollment number, select the programe you have opted for and submit.

Your admit card will appear on your screen.

Download and print it for future use.

December Term End exams 2020 are scheduled to commence on 8 February and will go on till 13 March 2021. It will be conducted in two sessions: Morning (10:00 am to 1:00 pm) and Evening (2:00 pm to 5:00 pm).

Social distancing and other COVID-19 norms will strictly be adhered to by all the examination centres. Students are also required to follow the guidelines and maintain the social distancing and hygiene to ensure safety and health of their own, fellow students and staff at the examination centre.

