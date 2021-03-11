IGNOU BSc Post-Basic Nursing 2021 Admissions Begin

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the examination dates for Bsc post-basic nursing programme for the January session. The entrance exam will be held on April 11. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website of IGNOU, www.ignou.ac.in.

The applications process has commenced and the last date to submit an application form is March 20. There is no maximum age limit to apply for admission at IGNOU.

The programme is for three yearsâ duration, however, candidates can complete the programme in a maximum period of five years from the date of registration.

IGNOU entrance tests: How to apply

Step1: Go to the official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on âRegistration for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021â.

Step 3: Select the desired exam

Step 4: Register with personal and academic details

Step 5: Fill the IGNOU application form and upload requisite documents

Step 6: Pay examination fee

Step 7: Submit and download the application form.

IGNOU Post Basic Nursing Programme: Eligibility

In-service nurses - Registered nurses and registered midwives (RNRM) who have passed class 12 and have a three-year diploma in general nursing and midwifery (GNM) certificate are eligible to apply. Along with the educational qualification, they must also have a minimum of two years of working experience (after registration as RNRM). Candidates having class 10 level of education with a three-year diplomaÂ and minimum of five years of work experience can also apply.

Male nurses having a certificate in any of the nursing programmes of six to nine months duration from institution recognised by the Indian Nursing Council in lieu of midwifery are also eligible to apply. In this case, is not mandatory to have done midwifery in the GNM programme.

Reservation policy including for the reserved category candidates as per Government of India rules shall be applicable.