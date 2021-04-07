IGNOU BEd, OPENMAT & Nursing Program Admit Card Released

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Tuesday, 6 April, released the admit card/hall tickets for BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam.

Candidates who have registered for any of these exams can download their admit cards from IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.

BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam will be conducted on 11 April.

How to Download Admit Card

Visit IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.

Click on the link ’Hall Tickets for BED, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021 session to be held on 11th April 2021.’

Click on the exam you have registered for.

Login using your registered credentials.

Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and print it for future use.

Direct link to download BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program) entrance exam admit card.

As per the official website, “reporting time is 9:15 AM and entry is not permitted after 10:30 AM. Candidate cannot leave before 11:00 AM.”

