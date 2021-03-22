IGNOU BEd, OPENMAT, Nursing Program Application Date Extended

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for filling Online Registration for BEd, OPENMAT, and Post Basic (Nursing Program). Candidates will now be allowed to apply for these posts till 25 March 2021.

Eligible candidates can apply for these programs on IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.

How to Apply

Visit IGNOU’s official website: ignou.ac.in.

Click on ‘Online Registration for BEd, OPENMAT, Post Basic (Nursing Program) Entrance Test for January 2021 session is extended up to 25th March 2021’.

Click on the entrance exam you want to apply for.

Register yourself by filling in the important details.

Log in using your registered details.

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Submit it and pay the application fee.

Eligibility

BEd: Candidates should have at least 50 percent marks either in the Bachelor’s Degree and/or in the Master’s Degree in Sciences/Social Sciences/Commerce/Humanities.

Candidates with Bachelor’s in Engineering or Technology 22 with specialisation in Science and Mathematics with 55 percent marks or any other qualification equivalent. Also, applicants who have completed an NCTE-recognised teacher education program through face-to-face mode and are trained in-service teachers in elementary education are also eligible for the program.

OPENMAT (MBA): Graduates (including Chartered Accountancy/Cost Accountancy/Company Secretary) with 50 percent marks for general category and 45 percent marks for reserved category are eligible.

Post Basic (Nursing Program): In-service Nurses i.e. Registered Nurses and Registered Midwives (RNRM) having 10+2 with three years Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years of experience (after registration as RNRM) in the profession.

or

In-service Nurses (RNRM) having 10th class (Matriculation) or its equivalent with three years Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years of experience (after registration as RNRM) in the profession.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.