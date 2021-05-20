IGNOU announces December TEE 2020 result, postpones TEE June 2021 due to COVID-19

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has announced the results for the Term End Examination (TEE) 2020. Those who have appeared for the exams can now check their scorecards by visiting the official website http://ignou.ac.in/.

Along with the result, the application form for the re-evaluation process of the December TEE result 2020-21 is also available on the site.

Students can follow these steps to check the results:

- Go to the website, http://ignou.ac.in/

- On the homepage, check the 'Results' tab

- Now, click on the 'Term End' link

- Click on the 2020 exam result notification

- Enter enrolment number and submit

- The result will appear on the screen

- Take a printout and save a copy

Here's the direct link.

All other results of term-end exams, assignments, practicals and project awards are being prepared by the university and will be uploaded on the portal soon.

Students who want to get their results re-evaluated can submit their forms by 31 May. The facility is for those students whose maximum 30 days submission is over.

For their benefit, the date has been extended as many students could not submit their forms owing to the difficulties due to COVID-19.

The university has also postponed the term-end examination scheduled to be held in June/

Earlier, the exams were scheduled to be held from 15 June but now stands deferred until further notice. The new dates will be announced at least 21 days prior to the examination. The university will open the application link on the website (ignou.ac.in) in due course.

All students have been advised to keep preparing for the exam and regularly check the website for further updates.

The university has also extended the last date to submit the assignments, project reports, fieldwork journal, etc till 31 May.

