New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1 pm: Nation: DEL17 RAHUL-LD TWITTER Twitter interfering in India's political process, says Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Twitter of being biased and interfering in the country's political process by blocking his account.

BOM8 GJ-LD MODI Vehicle scrappage policy will promote circular economy: PM Modi Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the national vehicle scrappage policy, saying it will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy.

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-DELTA PLUS-DEATH COVID-19: Mumbai reports first death due to Delta Plus variant; second such fatality in Maha Mumbai: Mumbai has recorded its first death due to the Delta Plus variant of coronavirus with a 63-year-old fully vaccinated woman succumbing to it in July, a civic official has said.

DEL1 JK-ENCOUNTER Terrorist killed, 2 security personnel injured in Kulgam encounter Srinagar: One terrorist was killed while two security personnel were injured in an overnight encounter triggered by the ultras opening fire on a BSF convoy in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Friday.

CAL1 MG-MILITANT Top militant killed in encounter in Meghalaya Shillong: A dreaded militant, who had surrendered, was killed in an encounter with the police in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district in the early hours of Friday when his home was raided in connection with a series of blasts across the state recently, officials said.

MDS1 TN-BUDGET DMK presents paperless budget, AIADMK boycotts Chennai: The ruling DMK on Friday presented its first budget after coming to power, months after it swept the April 6 Assembly elections, with the opposition AIADMK boycotting the financial exercise.

FOREIGN FGN15 US-NYC-DAY-INDIA Iconic One World Trade Center to be lit in colours of the Indian flag on August 15 New York: The iconic One World Trade Center, the tallest building in America that stands on the site of the 9/11 terror attacks, and two other popular New York City buildings, will be lit in colours of the Indian flag on August 15 to commemorate India’s 75th Independence Day. By Yoshita Singh FGN12 CHINA-RAIN 21 killed, 4 missing as heavy rain hits central China: Officials Beijing: At least 21 people were killed and four others remained missing as heavy rain lashed a township in central China's Hubei Province, local authorities said on Friday. By K J M Varma LEGAL LGB3 MP-HC-MATERNITY LEAVE MP: HC grants maternity leave benefit to contractual woman employee of state department Jabalpur: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the public health engineering (PHE) department of the state to provide maternity leave benefit to a contractual woman employee.

LGM2 TN-HC-IT RULES New IT rules: HC grants more time to Centre to file counter-affidavit Chennai: The Madras High Court on Friday granted 10 more days to the Centre to file its counter-affidavit in response to a batch of PIL pleas challenging the new Information Technology (IT) Rules.

Sports Minister launches Fit India Freedom Run 2.0 New Delhi: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday launched the nationwide programme of 'Fit India Freedom Run 2.0' to celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.