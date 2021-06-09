IG Paramesh Sivamani takes over as commander of coast guard western region

Inspector General Paramesh Sivamani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Inspector General Paramesh Sivamani on Wednesday assumed charges as Commander Coast Guard Region (West) in Mumbai.

The flag officer took over charge from outgoing Commander, Inspector General AP Badola.

According to the official release, the flag officer during his illustrious career spanning over three decades has served in various capacities in ashore and afloat appointments. The officer's professional history is studded with achievements and a proven track record of outstanding and meritorious performance in all assignments that he has held.

Inspector General Paramesh Sivamani is specialized in Navigation and Direction and his sea commands include all major vessels of the Indian Coast Guard which include Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel Samar and Offshore Patrol Vessel Vishwast.

"His key staff assignments were Commander Coast Guard Region (East), Chennai, Deputy Director General (Operation & Coastal Security), Principal Director (Operations) at the Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi and Chief Staff Officer (Operations) at the Coast Guard Regional Headquarters (East), Chennai," the statement reads.

The flag officer is an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington. He is a recipient of the President Tatrakshak Medal (Distinguished Service) and Tatrakshak Medal.

He was also awarded the Director General Coast Guard Commendation in 2012 and FOCINC (East) Commendation in 2009. (ANI)