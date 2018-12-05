IFSG to support 13 promising athletes

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) The Indian Federation of Sports Gaming (IFSG) on Wednesday launched its athlete support programme 'Stars of Tomorrow' (SOT), which will help 13 promising athletes.

The programme has been created to identify and support India's future sporting talent in diverse non-mainstream sports such as sailing, squash, tennis, swimming and golf.

As many as 168 entries were received from across the country, and after a rigorous selection process led by GoSports, who are the 'Implementation Partner' of this initiative, 13 talented athletes have been selected to be a part of IFSG's Stars of Tomorrow programme.

Dream11 Foundation, the primary contributor to this programme, has pledged Rs.3 crores to support IFSG's cause.

The event was graced by Principal Secretary (Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office) Bhushan Gagrani, veteran boxer Mary Kom, ex-Chief Administration Officer of BCCI and Advisor-IFSG Ratnakar Shetty, among others.

Felicitating the athletes at the event, Mary Kom said. "I am happy to be associated with IFSG's initiative as I feel that for India to truly become a sporting nation and be seen as a strong contender in the international arena, support needs to be given not only for team sports but also to individual sports."

Launching the Stars of Tomorrow programme, John Loffhagen, President, IFSG, said: "Inspired by the Indian Sports Ministry's efforts and initiatives, IFSG wants to facilitate and contribute towards building India as a great sporting nation."

