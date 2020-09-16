IFSEC Virtual Expo & OSH Virtual Expo set to provide a powerful edge to safety & security domains

- 2nd editions of the E-Expos with Informa Markets in India's - Super September- Virtual B2B celebration NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, India, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B exhibition organiser, announced the launch of the second editions of IFSEC India Virtual Expo and OSH India Virtual Expo on September 17-18, 2020. The virtual shows have been organised as a result of the positive feedback from the security & surveillance, and the occupational safety & health industries to the debut virtual shows that were held in June and July 2020. The virtual expos will be a part of the Informa Markets in India's Super September- Virtual B2B celebration, a powerful array of 6 digital expos in 6 key verticals in the month of September 2020. The initiative of the Virtual B2B Celebration will help the relevant communities, and businesses overcome the limitations of lockdown, achieve business goals and provide a powerful edge as the economy readies itself to get back on track.

Speaking at the announcement of the IFSEC Virtual Expo and the OSH Virtual Expo, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said, 'Businesses and workplaces are currently at a tipping point in their journey to recover from the pandemic. Although budgets are a constraint, sizeable investments in surveillance and digital transformation have been necessary in the professional establishments. Besides, commercial establishments continue to face complex challenges associated with enabling a remote workforce, a significant percentage of whom have dealt with stress, overcoming supply chain disruption, or embracing new digital platforms. These platforms will continue to serve in the future. For instance, the global electronic security systems market, estimated at US$45 billion due to Covid-19 is expected to reach $70. 4 Billion by 2027. It is therefore critical for the relevant businesses to leverage as well as understand trends and latest offerings which our shows offer.' 'The shows are also significant additions and contributors to our Super September - Virtual B2B Celebrations. The digital celebration caters to green energy, pharma, travel and tourism, packaging, occupational health & safety and security and surveillance along with a host of conferences. This year, with our strategy to implement a hybrid version of shows, the digital offerings in September will complement the physical shows,' he further added.

According to Mr. Pankaj Jain, Group Director, and Digital Head, Informa Markets in India, 'While one cannot overstate the importance of physical expos, our virtual events enabled us to keep the community engaged. After all, digital consumption has grown substantially in the pandemic, and will continue to do so. Our customers have also adopted rapidly to the digital medium as face to face engagements are not happening. Quality of speakers, attendees and delegates don't feel the constrain of geographies.'.

IFSEC India Virtual Expo: Supported by key associations like the ASIS Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Chapters, OSAC Delhi and Mumbai Chapters, IISSM and GACS, the 2nd edition of the IFSEC India Virtual Expo, by the organiser of the International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC) India Expo -- South Asia's largest security, civil protection and fire safety show-- will bring together renowned brands, consultants, business experts and key Government officials pertaining to the safety and security under a common virtual platform. The virtual expo seeks to provide timely overview on opportunities on the current industry need in managing industrial security with a focus on digital security and an enhanced interest in AI, Cyber security and contactless devices for access control. The two day virtual show will be marked by the presence of Chief Guest Dr. Nirmaljit Singh Kalsi, IAS, Chairman, State Police Complaints Authority, Punjab; Guest of Honour Address: Mr. Rajan Medhekar, IPS (Retd), Former Director General, National Security Guards, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India and Mr. Pankaj Jain, Group Director - Security & Safety Portfolio, Informa Markets in India.

The virtual expo will include a formidable repertoire of products and technologies pertaining to Surveillance, Identity Management, Intrusion Control, IP Video Surveillance management Software, Storage Solutions, Unified Communications, Digital Signages ,Access Control, Parking Automation, Perimeter Protection, IoT, Home Security & Integrated solutions for Safe Cities for the end users ,channel partners and Solution Providers . The expo will feature key brands like Prama Hikvision, HID, Western Digital, Milestone systems as Platinum Partners, Genetec & Globus Infocom as Gold partners, eSSL & Matrix Comsec as exhibit partners. IFSEC Virtual Expo is conducted on an easy to navigate and engaging virtual environment.

