IFSEC India and OSH India Virtual Expos propel the Security, Surveillance and Occupational Health & Safety Industries to a new high

Witnesses over 5075 buyers participation and 38 countries MUMBAI, India, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India), India's leading B2B exhibition organiser, concluded the second editions of IFSEC India Virtual Expo and OSH India Virtual Expo on a successful note. The virtual shows brought together 5075 domestic and internationally buyers from 38 countries such as Australia, England, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and globally renowned brands, key government officials, consultants, and business experts under one platform, to discuss global best practices and seek solutions to some of the most pressing challenges in the security, surveillance and occupational health & safety domains.

These digital events were a part of the Informa Markets in India's Super September- Virtual B2B celebration, a powerful array of 6 digital expos in 6 key verticals in the month of September 2020. The initiative of the Virtual B2B Celebrations will help the relevant communities, and businesses overcome the limitations of lockdown, achieve business goals and provide a powerful edge as the economy readies itself to get back on track.

The inauguration of the IFSEC Virtual Expo was marked by the presence of Chief Guest: Mr. Satyajeet Rajan, IAS, Addl Chief Secy, Labour, Skills & Excise, Govt. of Kerala; Guest of Honour: Mr. Rajan Medhekar, IPS (Retd), Former Director General, National Security Guards; Special Guest: Mr. Mike Hurst, CPP, Director, International Foundation for Protection Officers, UK; whereas the OSH India Virtual expo was inaugurated by Guest of Honour: Dr. C. Lakshmi Prasad, Additional Director of Fire Services, Telangana; Dr. S. K. Raut, National President, Indian Association for Occupational Health; Mr. Hemant Sapra, President, Safety Appliances Manufacturers Association along with Mr. Pankaj Jain, Group Director - Security, Safety and Facilities Portfolio, Informa Markets in India and Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India; OSH India.

Speaking at the successful conclusion of IFSCE India and OSH India Virtual Expos, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, ' In the age of smart technology and budget constraints, digital transformations, refurbishing of the security strategy and discussion about the measures to improve occupational health and safety have been the need of the hour in the professional establishments. Moreover, they continue to face bottlenecks associated with enabling a remote workforce, a significant percentage of whom have dealt with stress, overcoming supply chain disruption, or embracing new digital platforms. The Security market is expected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR globally by 2025 which will be fueled by creation of additional infrastructure like industrial complexes, public infrastructure, residential complexes, etc. and the humungous opportunity presented by government initiatives like 'Smart Cities' and 'Make in India'. Also, it is important to spread awareness in focused areas such as occupational safety and health for working women, people working at heights or working with hazardous substances, workplace ergonomics, and very significantly, employee wellness when morale is at a low in the ongoing pandemic.' 'IFSEC India and OSH India be it offline or virtual have been established for professionals in the safety and security space across the globe. Our second tow-day virtual editions attracted over xx relevant buyers and visitors for the expo and attendees for the conference altogether from over xx countries. The shows have also been significant contributors to our Super September - Virtual B2B Celebrations initiative that has catered to different industries and target buyer communities to amplify business opportunities,' he further added.

IFSEC India Virtual Expo at a glance Supported by key associations like the ASIS Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Chapters, OSAC Delhi and Mumbai Chapters, IISSM and GACS, the 2nd edition of the IFSEC India Virtual Expo, by the organiser of the International Fire & Security Exhibition and Conference (IFSEC) India Expo -- South Asia's largest security, civil protection and fire safety show-brought together renowned brands, consultants, business experts and key Government officials pertaining to the safety and security under a common virtual platform. It included a range of products and technologies pertaining to Surveillance, Identity Management, Intrusion Control, IP Video Surveillance management Software, Storage Solutions, Unified Communications, Digital Signages, Access Control, Parking Automation, Perimeter Protection, IoT, Home Security & Integrated solutions for Safe Cities for the end users ,channel partners and Solution Providers The virtual expo was marked by brands like Prama Hikvision, HID, Western Digital, Milestone systems as Platinum Partners, Genetec & Globus Infocom as Gold partners, eSSL & Matrix Comsec as exhibit partners.

