IFFI important platform for our movie market: Prakash Javadekar

During the opening ceremony of IFFI, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar stated that International Film Festival of India is an important platform for our film industry as well as for movie market. "Many artists from across the globe have come to Goa to attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) that begins today. This is an important platform for our film industry as well as for the movie market," said Javadekar. 50th International Film Festival of India began in Panaji on November 20. Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth graced the opening ceremony.