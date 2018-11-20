IFFI Day 1: Idea is to collaborate with foreign film industry, says Rajyavardhan Rathore

49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) kick started in Goa on Tuesday. Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, Rajyavardhan Rathore who attended the festivals first day, praised the induction of new elements added to the film festival. Speaking at the event, the Union Minister said, "Whole idea is to promote Indian film industry and collaborate with foreign film industry. Israel is the focus country this time. We've also introduced street cinema where films are being played on the streets."