IFFI 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth honoured with Icon of Golden Jubilee award

Superstar Rajinikanth was honoured with a special 'Icon of Golden Jubilee' award at the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). After receiving the presitigious award, Superstar said "I am extremely happy to receive this prestigious Icon Award of IFFI Golden Jubilee. My heartfelt thanks to Indian Government. I would like to dedicate this award to my producers, directors and all technicians who worked in my films and above all to my fans."