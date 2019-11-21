IFFI 2019: Amitabh Bachchan conferred with 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the 'Icon of Golden Jubilee Award' for his outstanding contribution in Indian cinema at 50th International Film Festival of India on Nov 20. Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant was also present. IFFI 2019 will showcase over 200 films from 76 countries, which includes 26 feature films and 15 non-feature films in the Indian panorama section. John Bailey, cinematographer and former President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will head the International Jury of IFFI. The award ceremony will take place on Nov 29.