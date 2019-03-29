IFFD's India Runway Week 2019 kick starts in Delhi

Indian Federation for Fashion Development's (IFFD) India Runway Week 2019 kick started in the national capital on Friday. Designers like Laxmi Shriali Sood, Rina Dhaka and Alka Gilada showcased their designs at the event. The highlight of the event was acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who sizzled on the ramp for designer Laxmi Shriali Sood. The show was opened by designer Rina Dhaka, who showcased her Summer Wedding collection at IFFD's India Runway Week Summer 2019 for the first time. Her collection had all shades of summer. On the second show, Alka Gilada presented her collection Khwabeeda which was bridal collection and had perfect blend of traditional attire with a modern outlook. The third show was the highlight of day 1 as acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who walked the ramp for designer Laxmi Shriali Sood. She was the show stopper for the designer. The acid attack survivor's dress was inspired by Moroccan architecture. Designer Laxmi Shriali Sood used light colors that complement every woman. The three day event will culminate on 31st March.