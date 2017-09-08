IFA to send letter to AIFF on CFL match manipulation allegation

Kolkata, Sep 8 (IANS) The Indian Football Association, football's parent body in West Bengal, will seek from the All India Football Federation (AIFF) details on FIFA's allegation that a Calcutta Football League (CFL) Premier Division 'A' match between Tollygunge Agragami and NBP Rainbow AC was "manipulated", IFA Secretary Utpal Ganguli said on Friday.

"We will write to the AIFF asking tor more details on the report sent by their integrity officer (Javed Siraj) that a CFL match between Tollygunge and Rainbow was manipulated," Ganguli told IANS over phone.

FIFA's integrity watchdog, Sportradar, had sent a mail to Siraj sniffing "manipulation" in the game held on August 25. The match ended in favour of Subash Bhowmick-coached Tollygunge 2-1.

"We want to know how to go ahead with the case. We don't know what to tell the two clubs about this. That's why a letter will be sent to AIFF," IFA President and AIFF Senior vice-president Subrata Dutta said.

"We are against any kind of malpractice but we first need more details on this one," he added.

"Let them send the letter, we will take a call then. I can't say anything now," Siraj said when asked about the development.

At present, Tollygunge are on 5th position on the points table with 7 points and four games to go in the league. Rainbow SC are a spot below, trailing by two points but with a lesser game in hand.

--IANS

