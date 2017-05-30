If You're Broke And Like Bengali Food, Here’s Where To Go

Unearthing the history of Kolkata’s most famous ‘pice hotel’.

Kolkata has an unending love affair with the past but only a few flings with current times. A new flyover, a fancy park, a KFC in the North, a Hoppipola where a hookah place used to be, yet another invisible café in Vivekananda Park and that’s all the flings this city’s ever had. It is in this past, and from it, that we get all our food and it has us yearning and whirling like mad men with withdrawal symptoms. We swear by the classics and choose authenticity over all else. Therefore, Hoppipola can never match up to Oly Pub’s footfalls in Kolkata, because Kolkattans take patronage seriously and perhaps, are more loyally committed to the food dynasties here than they are to their jobs.

The changing face of Kolkata

One of these indefinitely existing traditions finds place in the city’s many pice hotels serving simon-pure Bengali food since the colonial era. Tucked away in the depths of this ageing city, pice hotels began mushrooming almost a century ago. These joints served authentic home-cooked-style Bengali food and attracted hoards of office-goers and city merchants; which also explains why they are mostly located in the commercial areas of North Kolkata. Obtaining its name from the lowest denomination during the British rule, pice hotels came to be called so because they would serve an entire hearty meal for just a pice. Even today, the prices are astronomically low as they continue serving Bengal’s best kept gastronomical secrets.

Silk route to Sideshwari

Despite being Kolkattan, pice hotels were something I had only heard of, and a lot. So this time when I went back to the city to satisfy the yearning in my homesick heart, I set aside one day to unearth the mystery behind these conspicuous diners. I chose Kolkata’s most renowned pice hotel.

On a hot Friday afternoon I boarded a share auto near my house. As some newly added songs guided me through the busy streets, I finally got off near Lotus Cinema, at the crossing where Rafi Ahmed Kidwai makes a right into S.N. Banerjee road. I knew this locality like the back of my hand, courtesy the uncountable visits to New Market. Still, it took me a good twenty minutes to locate the place. I made my way through the cramped by-lanes, seeking shade from the plastic covers jutting out of an array of grocery stores. It felt fitting to be led by a road littered with shops protruding full of Indian spices, for I was about to arrive at a culinary heaven.

