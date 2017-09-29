Idris Elba calls falling in love special

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Hollywood actor Idris Elba says falling in love with his girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre was special.

"Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special," people.com quoted Elba as saying.

He was referring to the film "The Mountain Between Us".

The movie tells the story of a man and a woman, played by Kate Winslet, who get stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash and fall for each other as they struggle to survive.

Dhowre of Somali descent won the Miss Vancouver pageant in 2014. The duo made their first public appearance in the festival at the premiere of Molly's Game" earlier this month.

"It definitely got noticed because I try to keep my personal life different," he added.

"I think it's an interesting space, especially for her. She'd never done a red carpet before and I tend not to do that. It was nice actually," added the actor, known for films like "Zootopia", "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Finding Dory" -- which will air in India on Star Movies and Star Movies Select on Sunday.

--IANS

