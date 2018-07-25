ICW: Aditi, Kangana bedazzle in bridal couture

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Kangana Ranaut added Bollywood glamour to bespoke couture ensembles of designers Tarun Tahiliani and Anju Modi respectively on the opening night of the India Couture Week (ICW) here on Wednesday.

For the opening show by Tahiliani, a veteran in the Indian fashion couture market, Aditi exuded elegance in a muted but Swarovski-embellished lehenga with a gossamer veil, which the designer held as she walked to take a final bow.

Aditi praised Tahiliani's knack for designs which are rooted in heritage and tradition, yet modern.

"It really makes a huge difference when you have an airy, light and gossamer veil... A bride should be able to get up and dance like a free spirit. They want to enjoy their special day and not be weighed down by kilos (weight of the clothes)," the "Padmaavat" actress told the media post the show.

Tahiliani promptly added: "Absolutely... Every bride wants to do that. It's not just a groom's purview in a 'baraat' (wedding procession). Now the brides dance more."

Kangana closed the show for Anju Modi with an effortless and confident walk across the ramp in a jewel-tone, Victorian era inspired ensemble from the line 'A Maiden's Prayer'. She wore an embroidered cape which stole the limelight as she walked to the tunes of Beethoven's Swan Song.

Describing her outfit and look after the show, Kangana told the media: "This is a a Victorian cape, and I have taken the look very seriously. I am in full character, and I feel I can break into a dialogue."

She said Modi's designers are "surreal" and "the choreography and the set design were "enchanting".

"I had fun because it had so much to do with glamour. I felt a little choked that it was so romantic, but painfully romantic. So I enjoyed it."

On the design front, Tahiliani's couture and occasion Wear 2018-2019 line 'In Elysium' was dominated by shimmering florals and light drapes for women, while Modi also took a detour from her usual, heavily embroidered lehengas.

ICW is being jointly presented by Hindustan Times and Sunil Sethi Design Alliance.

--IANS

rb/vd