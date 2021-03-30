ICU Beds Reserved for COVID to be Increased in Delhi: Kejriwal

In view of surge in coronavirus infections in Delhi, the number of normal and ICU beds reserved for COVID-19 will be increased in a few hospitals, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Tuesday, 30 March.

The CM urged people to follow precautions and added, “This will improve bed availability. We are keeping a close watch and will take all steps necessary. There is nothing to worry. But please follow all precautions.”

Arvind Kejriwal’s tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan informed that Delhi was among the 10 districts in the country that had the most number of active cases.

On 30 March, Delhi reported 992 new cases of COVID-19, the Health ministry informed. With 1,591 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total cases in the national capital reached 6,60,611. Active cases stand at 7,429.

