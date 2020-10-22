ICT Academy Organized Global Technology Forum 2020 - The Mega 5 Days Virtual Conference

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) ICT Academy organized “Global Technology Forum 2020” a mega 5 days technology conference between 14-18 October 2020. The virtual conference aimed to promote research activities on Innovation and Technology, which hosted Paper Presentations, Keynote Sessions and Tutorial Sessions featuring various global experts across multiple industries.

The 4 conferences, namely “International Conference on AI, Robotics and Automation (ICARA 2020), International Conference on Signals, Communication and Embedded Systems (ICSCES 2020), International Conference on Advances in Sensors, Energy and Hybrid Vehicles (ICSEHV 2020) and International Conference on Advances in IoT, High Performance and Edge Computing (ICIHPE 2020)” featured researchers, scientists and scholars presenting their research works, out of which the best ones were featured in the ICTACT Journals (Listed in Group 1 of UGC-CARE list).

GTF2020 hosted 4 International Technology Conferences for 5 days comprising 51 Keynote Speakers, 21 International Speakers, 10 Deep Dive Technical Tutorials, Power panel discussion and 300+ technical research paper presentations in Emerging Technologies including AI, Automation, IOT, Sensors, Communication system and Hybrid Vehicles. More than 5000 Intellects, practitioners, researchers, academicians, technology experts and industry gurus from all across the globe exchanged ideas and advances in these emerging technologies.

Thiru R. B. Udhayakumar, Hon’ble Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management & Information Technology, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, inaugurated the International Conference Global Technology Forum 2020 (GTF 2020) and released the conference proceedings booklet. Dr. T G Vinay IAS District Collector of Madurai received the first copy of the conference proceedings booklet. Thiru. Hans Raj Verma IAS, Additional Chief Secretary - IT Department of Tamil Nadu delivered the special address, Thiru. Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman, ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu delivered the opening address and Thiru M Sivakumar, CEO, ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu delivered closing address.

Thiru R. B. Udhayakumar, the Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, in the inaugural Address, mentioned that the state of Tamil Nadu has been a leader in India, in terms of e-Governance, IT & BPM exports, the number of SAAS companies recognized at world level are attracting investments at global level and creating employment opportunities. Further, he elaborated on the various initiatives of the Government of Tamil Nadu in realizing the vision of the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Policy to establish, support infrastructure and strengthen the existing mechanism in the thrust areas like IOT and Artificial Intelligence. The Hon’ble Minister of Information Technology expressed his pleasure in taking part in this Global Forum and appreciated ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu for making a path-breaking initiative to minimize the industry-academia gap through technology even during the pandemic times.

Thiru Hans Raj Verma IAS, Additional Chief Secretary - IT, Government of Tamil Nadu, in his Special Address mentioned that the future belongs to the brave, the visionaries and the thought leaders. He said, “GTF2020 is a perfect platform for raising the vision for the nation. Honorable Prime Minister of India has given a clarion call of making India Atmanirbhar. Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has given a mandate to the IT Department that the youth of Tamil Nadu are equipped with the future skills today. With this background GTF2020 assumes tremendous significance. We need to create more of such ecosystems that ensure that the aspirations of the youth are met. We have to think ahead to make the skills in demand available for every youth of the country.” Thiru Lakshmi Narayanan, Chairman, ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu & Emeritus Vice Chairman, Cognizant in his opening remarks stated that the state of Tamil Nadu and India has played a vital role in the growth of Information Technology industry in the country. India is recognized as one of the leading nations in technology. The software services industry of India is well-known world over, and there are members from the educated community of Tamil Nadu who have spread their wings across the globe and are contributing to the impact of technology on industry and society. ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu since the inception 12 years ago, has transitioned from beginning with capacity building, developing and training teachers in engineering colleges, and now morphing into capability building at a higher end; capability building not in terms of teaching, training and learning, but also in the areas of research. He said that under the guidance of the IT Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, ICT Academy of Tamil Nadu is also embarking on a major initiative in supporting electronic manufacturing.

