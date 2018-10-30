'Iconic India' to explore India's dance narrative

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) From traditional dance forms to non-conventional genres that blend in outside influences, CNN is coming up new show titled "Iconic India" that explores the country's different dance forms.

With chosen artists from across the country who have made their mark with remarkable performances and choreographies, "Iconic India" delves deeper into dance narratives from Kathak to Hip Hop.

The program will air from November 3 till November 5, said a statement.

Some of the highlights of the show include the showcasing of "unmatched elegance of Bharatanatyam" featuring Dakshina Vaidyanathan, granddaughter of Saroja Vaidyanathan, a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee; "The mesmerizing spins of Sufi Kathak" featuring Manjari Chaturvedi who is a strong advocate of this dance form and runs the Sufi Kathak Foundation, where the mystical elements of Sufism are blended with classical Kathak.

"The celebratory moves of Bhangra", "The swagger of Hip Hop from New Delhi to Mumbai" and "The colorful world of Bollywood dance" will be some other aspects of the show.

