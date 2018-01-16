Icon players shine in PWL

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) In the third season of the Pro Wrestling League (PWL), icon players have continued to live up to the expectations of their respective teams.

With six teams participating in the annual affair, each team has an icon player who is supposed to be the strongest wrestler in his squad.

Interestingly, it is the icon player who happens to be the captain of their respective teams. As per the rule of the league, an icon player cannot be blocked.

By winning all their bouts, icon players have justified the faith reposed in them by their team owners.

Geno Petriashvili, Georgia's reigning men's 125 kilogram world champion for Punjab Royals, Haryana Hammers' Helen Maroulis -- the world and Olympic champion the US in women's 57kg category -- World Championship silver medallist Vasilisa Marzaliuk of Belarus in the Veer Marathas' squad and India's Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik for Mumbai Maharathi have won all of their bouts till now.

Among other notable wrestlers in the PWL, UP Dangal's Indian star Vinesh Phogat (women's 50kg) and Delhi Sultans' world Championship bronze medallist Alborov Aslan (men's 92kg) of Azerbaizan have won all of the three bouts each they have contested so far.

Vinesh has shown absolute dominance on the wrestling mat by not conceding even a single point which has helped her in earning 39 points, the highest in the league.

However, it is Sakshi who seems to go ahead in this race by earning 34 points in just two matches closely followed by Alborov Aslan who garnered 30 points in two matches.

Sakshi is expected to top the chart of maximum points when she would be competing against Veer Marathas on Wednesday.

At this stage of the PWL, UP Dangal have won all their three matches and set to become the first team to reach the semi-finals.

Haryana Hammers are second on the chart followed by Punjab Royals.

