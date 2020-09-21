iCollege Australia acquires majority stake in Hyderabad based The Hacking School - India's first coding bootcamp

The Hacking School will launch new Australian accredited programs in India with iCollege and scale up the existing ones in new geographies.

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheHackingSchool.com (Bootcamp Innovations Private Limited) announced merger with iCollege Ltd, an Australia based, listed education company. The deal was reportedly in the works for about a year now. TheHackingSchool.com is India's first coding bootcamp, founded by Meraj Faheem, a Hyderabad based serial entrepreneur. This merger will bring iCollege to India and also take the bootcampstyle training to multiple sectors in the majority of the locations worldwide where they operate. TheHackingSchool.com is known for their flagship 13 week long intensive classroom program on web development.

Six years and hundreds of bootcamps later, The Hacking School has mastered the art of teaching software engineering. Answering the question how this coding bootcamp tallies in comparison with an engineering degree course, Meraj Faheem, Founder, The Hacking School explained, 'In less than 4 months, our graduates go on to build products that an average engineering student doesn't in 4 years of college. By the time an engineering student graduates, a bootcamper from The Hacking School would have already gained 3+ years of experience, delivered not just RoI, but also value for time and money, and would likely be making the decision to hire an engineering graduate or not.' iCollege and The Hacking School is a perfect combination to future proof careers for the millions of young Indians who graduate every year without an employable skill set added Ashish Katta, Managing Director, iCollege Ltd., 'This partnership will help us expand our reach and deliver our expertise to regions who have been asking for this for a really long time,' commented Sadiya Sabera, CEO, The Hacking School.

The Story: We'll get going with a snapshot of Zero- It's 2012, Meraj Faheem and his team at Money Messenger are zooming precariously through the streets of the country, to locate the rarest resource i.e, Good developers. Fast forward 6 years later, Meraj scaled up, growing exponentially over the years, capturing majority market share in the coding bootcamp industry, worldwide as The Hacking School joins iCollege Australia (ASX: ICT) The Hacking School provides in-person and online training programs in coding, web development, mobile development, blockchain, UI/UX, growth hacking in India and more than 15 cities worldwide. This move adds those bootcamps to iCollege's mostly university level portfolio extending its reach farther outside traditional brick and mortar classrooms. Also, the coding bootcamp graduates will now be awarded with diploma certificates in Software Engineering and will have an opportunity to get placed internationally.

Ashish Katta, Managing Director, iCollege calls this collaboration, 'A big win towards eliminating the back row in higher education.' Founded in 2013, Hyderabad based, The Hacking School is an immersive, modern approach to teaching full-stack web and mobile software development via code.in. The number of The Hacking School powered programs have skyrocketed from a single course offering at their Hyderabad location to Australia, UAE and USA.

'As technology becomes more important in our lives, just having a diverse group of tech people isn't going to be enough, it's about having a say in the future of technology. I want to give India what it actually needs. We need creators, product developers. If you don't create product developers, you will only have people who will imagine products created by someone else and until then you'll never be a superpower. For you to become a superpower you have to create something! Having worked with the Government of Telangana as an Innovation fellow and that sense of giving our country, our state, it's own product that will make the country proud - that sense has become stronger,' said Meraj, Founder at The Hacking School.

The Hacking School has revealed in one of their interviews with dot tech domains about its plans of expanding its bootcamps at the collegiate level and working with the engineering institutes and universities to create a curriculum that will generate an industry-ready workforce, right after college. 'We also expect to expand our education and learning programs at a school level with our new initiative kids.code.in, It's a hands on learning platform with real- time mentor interaction and zero time & geographical constraints. Our futuristic curriculum gives children an edge in virtually every modern industry and can set them up for a lifetime of success. For a new generation of students growing up in a digitally-connected century, all roads lead to code. Need of the hour is to empower children to bring their imaginations to life,' according to the documents.

