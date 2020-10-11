India’s COVID-19 Tally Crosses 70-Lakh Mark, Death Toll at 1,08,334: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 11, 2020

New Delhi, October 11: In India, the COVID-19 recoveries crossed 60-lakh mark. The five top States with maximum caseload (61% active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the total recoveries, the Union Ministry of Health said on Sunday. The Air quality in Delhi has started deteriorating with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. A local says, "There were reports that the Himalayas were visible from Punjab during lockdown. Now, we're back to earlier phase. We all are responsible for it." Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak and other breaking news here. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Also Read | Assam Reports 971 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally of Active Infections Reaches 30,672: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on October 10, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his Jayanti. "He valiantly fought for India’s freedom & when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest & people’s welfare", Modi said.

In Andhra Pradesh, a man working at Vijayawada Police Commissioner's office shot dead last night on the outskirts of the city. More details awaited. In Goa, the Calangute Police conducted a raid at a hotel in Baga last night & arrested 5 accused for IPL cricket betting. Rs 25,440 cash, 15 mobile phones and 3 laptops worth Rs 2,50,000 seized. Case registered under the Goa Public Gambling Act. Further investigation underway.

Also Read | COVID-19 Spread to Animals by Humans? Around 10,000 Minks Dead After Contracting Coronavirus at US Fur Farms