ICMR JRF 2021: Exam on 12 September; check details on icmr.gov.in; pgimer.edu.in

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced the date for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) 2021 exam. The examination will be conducted on 12 September across various cities in India. The timings will be from 3:00 pm to 4.30 pm.

The official notice from the council reads, "Computer Based Test for selection of candidates for the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Junior Research Fellowship for the year 2021 will be held on 12.09.2021 from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM at various cities across India".

The council further informs that the notice for filling up of the application forms will be released in the last week of June. Candidates can visit the official websites of ICMR and PGIMER to register online once the details are out. However, interested candidates should note that the application process is likely to begin from 1 July and will close on 31 July.

For the unversed, the ICMR JRF exam is for admission to PhD and research programmes in medical colleges, hospitals, universities, national laboratories, or institutions. This exam is conducted once a year across the nation at 12 exam centres. The test is held usually in the month of July but it has been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official websites of ICMR or PGIMER for the latest updates and information.

Eligibility criteria: Interested candidates belonging to general/EWS/OBC categories need to have an MSc or MA or an equivalent degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks to apply. Meanwhile, the minimum percentage required for SC, ST, and PwBD applicants is 50 percent.

Also See: COVID-19 pandemic: Guidelines key to ensuring uniform treatment protocol, but can be improved upon

India reports 1.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases; lowest tally in 50 days, says Centre

Read more on India by Firstpost.