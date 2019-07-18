ICJ's verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav is a big win for India: Dalbir Kaur

The verdict of International Court of Justice (ICJ) further staying the sentencing of Kulbhushan Jadhav is a big win for India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, said Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit Singh, who was killed in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail. While speaking to ANI, Kaur said, "This is a big win for India. I congratulate Prime Minister Modi-led government for reaching the ICJ and putting forth facts effectively. They also managed to get a stay on his punishment. The most important thing is that Jadhav will also get a lawyer to fight his case now." Earlier, the ICJ ruled in favour of India and put a stay on Jadhav's death sentence handed out by a Pakistani court. The ICJ also asked Pakistan to review its conviction and sentencing of Jadhav, who is facing execution on charges of alleged spying.