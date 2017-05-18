ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav: Victory for crores of Indians: Dalbir Kaur

Sarabjit Singh's sister, Dalbir Kaur on Thursday appreciated the decision of the International Court of Justice on staying the execution which was awarded to Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court for alleged spying. She said that Pakistan should learn lessons from its mistakes. She added that this is the victory of crores of Indians and moreover it's the victory of truth. Meanwhile, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj tweeted 'The ICJ order has come as a great relief to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav and people of India' and she also complimented the team of officers in the MEA for their tireless effort and hard work.