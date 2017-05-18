ICJ stays execution of Jadhav, to monitor daily proceedings
Big set back for Pakistan in Kulbhushan Jadhav case. While pronouncing the verdict over the fate of Jadhav at the International Court of Justice, Judge Ronny Abraham has put a stay on the execution of Jadhav. The ICJ further stated that there was a violation of Geneva Convention and Pakistan will have inform India about every steps it takes. Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on espionage charges.