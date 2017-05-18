ICJ to pronounce verdict on Jadhav death sentence

The Hague, May 18 (IANS) The International Court of Justice here is all set to pronounce on Thursday afternoon its verdict on India's plea seeking revocation of the death sentence awarded by a Pakistan military court to alleged spy Kulbushan Jadhav.

The order will be announced by ICJ President Ronny Abraham in a public sitting at 3 p.m. India Time.

It comes 10 days after India approached the UN's top court for "provisional measure" of protection -- an interim relief -- in the Jadhav case.

In a public hearing on Monday, India accused Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention by denying consular access to Jadhav and pronouncing him guilty of espionage in a "farcical trial".

The Indian legal team represented by Deepak Mittal, who heads the Pakistan division of External Affairs Ministry, demanded immediate annulment of Jadhav's death sentence amid fears that he may be executed even before the world court pronounced its decision.

Pakistan, however, rejected the Indian argument on the ground that New Delhi had no right to invoke the jurisdiction of the ICJ and that the Vienna Convention does not provide for matters relating to spies, terrorists and those who indulge in espionage.

Jadhav was awarded the death sentence by a Pakistan military court in April, a year after he was arrested on espionage charges.

Islamabad has rejected 16 Indian requests for consular access to the former Indian Navy officer, held at an unknown prison in Pakistan.

--IANS

sar/in