ICJ order big blow to Pakistan: Antony

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Former Defence Minister A.K. Antony on Thursday said the ICJ order to Islamabad not to execute alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is a "big blow to Pakistan".

"It is a victory for India and a big blow for Pakistan. As a former Defence Minister, I have been closely watching the proceedings in this case," the senior Congress leader told the media here, soon after the International Court of Justice order.

The ICJ earlier in the day asked Pakistan not to execute Jadhav pending its final decision and inform it of the steps being taken to implement the order.

As to whether he will credit Foreign Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for the development, Antony said he will speak more when the final verdict comes.

"Proper homework needs to be done in following up this case," the former Minister said.

India on Monday sought the ICJ's intervention for immediate suspension of Jadhav's death sentence awarded by a Pakistan military court, fearing that the Indian national may be executed even before the ICJ decided the case.

--IANS

