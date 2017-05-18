ICJ has no jurisdiction to hear Jadhav case: Pakistan

Islamabad, May 18 (IANS) Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria on Thursday said the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has no jurisdiction to hear the case of alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav.

In his weekly press briefing, hours after the ICJ asked Islamabad not to execute Jadhav till a final order is passed, Zakaria said the international court does not reserve any jurisdiction to hear a case that involves the national stability of Pakistan.

In response to a question, he also termed India's move requiring the Advisor on Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Sartaj Aziz to write a recommendatory letter to Indian External Affairs Minister for every medical visa case as "unprecedented in inter-state relations".

The spokesperson said Aziz has written to the UN inviting its attention towards the "demographic changes" being engineered by India in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

He said the human rights situation in Indian-administered Kashmir is deteriorating.

Zakaria said that India as the "fastest growing nuclear programme in the world" has serious implications for strategic stability in South Asia and the national security of Pakistan, reported Dunya news.

