ICJ hearing: India demands immediate release of Kulbhusan Jadhav

India on Monday asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to immediately grant the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav. who is being held captive in Pakistan since 2016. India argued that a military court in Pakistan cannot command the confidence of the world court, thus seeking annulment of Jadhav's conviction. "India submits that military courts of Pakistan can't command the confidence of this court and shouldn't be sanctified by a direction to them to review and re-consider the case. India seeks annulment of Jadhav's conviction, and directions that he be released forthwith," Harish Salve, lawyer representing India at ICJ, told the world court. On April 10, 2017, a Pakistani court had sentenced Jadhav a death penalty without any credible trial. The sentencing, however, was stayed by ICJ on May 18, 2017 until its final judgment in the case.