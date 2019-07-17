ICJ asks Pakistan to review conviction, sentencing of Jadhav

The International Court of Justice on Wednesday asked Pakistan to review its conviction and sentencing of India national Kulbhushan Jadhav, facing execution on charging spying. ICJ said, "A continued stay of execution constitutes an indispensable condition for the effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr. Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav". "Court finds that Pakistan deprived India of the right to communicate with and have access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, to visit him in detention and to arrange for his legal representation, and thereby breached obligations incumbent upon it under Vienna Convention on Consular Relations" ICJ further added.