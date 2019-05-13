ICICI-Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar arrives at ED office with husband in Delhi

Former Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) Bank chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Chanda Kochhar arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi today. Chanda Kochhar was accompanied by her husband Deepak Kochhar at the ED office. They reached at ED office for questioning in connection with ICICI-Videocon loan case. They both were summoned by ED in connection with this case.