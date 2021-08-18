ICICI Lombard Registers and Vaccinates over 30,000 in a Week, Sets a New Guinness World Record Title, in the Process

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) • 30,467 people were registered for vaccination in a span of 7 days, from August 7 to August 14, 2021.

• More than 32,000 vaccinations were administered in the slum clusters of Dharavi and Worli ICICI Lombard, one of India’s leading General Insurance has set a new Guinness World Record Title, by registering over 30,000 people for vaccinations in just a week. Further, these individuals and more were administered a vaccine dose, resulting in more than 32,000 people being inoculated in the slum clusters of Dharavi and Worli in Mumbai. The milestone was achieved in partnership with SuranaSethia Hospital & Research Centre.

As the COVID pandemic continues to re-emerge in waves, it is most critical to vaccinate the population. The underprivileged sections of the society have a disadvantage here as they do not have the resources and the facility to travel long distances to get themselves and their family members inoculated. Keeping this in mind, ICICI Lombard organized free vaccination camps in the specified locations. It partnered with SuranaSethia Hospital & Research Centre, ensuring end-to-end coordination for the activity. To accomplish this feat, the healthcare staff worked round the clock for 7 days at the vaccination centers. The effort involved a team of over 60 people, including verifiers, nurses, doctors, and paramedical staff.

On the initiative, Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, said, 'At ICICI Lombard, it is our continuous endeavour to contribute to the community at large, in line with our focus of being a responsible Corporate Citizen. We are deeply encouraged to have got the opportunity to vaccinate more than 32,000 deserving individuals, giving them added protection against the virus. It is humbling for us that we broke the Guinness World Record milestone in the process. As we progress in this journey, we will continue to play a meaningful role in terms of alleviating some of the challenges faced by the underprivileged sections of the society in the areas of health and wellness as well as road safety, through our diverse CSR initiatives.” ICICI Lombard | Guinness World Record: YouTube Link: youtu.be/OzQOLKioTOY On this initiative Dr. Prince Surana, CEO, SuranaSethia Hospital, said, “We had a great experience in conducting this drive with ICICI Lombard. It is a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, where a Corporate has come forward in a big way to conduct a vaccination drive under their CSR initiative. The entire drive had about 60 people working from Surana Hospital which include nurses, doctors, & paramedical staffs, who on an average vaccinated over 3000 people every day at both the locations along with CoWIN registration. This large-scale vaccination drives will help develop immunity in the larger densely populated segment across Mumbai. We have received an overwhelming response from the beneficiaries on this initiative.” The vaccination drive forms a part of the company’s long-standing commitment towards undertaking community and issue-focused programs and initiatives that have an overall social and healthcare impact. As a responsible corporate citizen, ICICI Lombard truly demonstrates its brand ethos of ‘NibhayeVaade’ in diverse influence areas by supporting national and social importance issues. The validation by Guinness World Record stands as testimony to the company’s efforts to go beyond its business focus and contribute to the wellbeing of all stakeholders, including the community at large.

To provide additional support amid the current pandemic, the company, earlier this year, distributed 1,000 oxygen concentrators across Nagpur, Delhi, and Lucknow. These locations had seen a high number of COVID positive cases, at the beginning of the second wave. It also set up a 58-bed dedicated COVID Care Center in West Bengal in partnership with the Neotia group in a record time of only 12 days.

About ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd.

