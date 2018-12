Iceland's Foreign Minister Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson arrived in India for an eight-day visit on Friday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Thordarson is scheduled to address the Iceland-India Business Seminar at The Oberoi, later in the day. On December 8, the Iceland Minister will hold bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj. He would also visit Agra later on.