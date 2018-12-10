Iceland Foreign Minister visits Taj Mahal with wife

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iceland, Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson, along with his wife Augusta Johnson visited the Taj Mahal on Monday amid falling temperatures. The couple enjoyed their visit thoroughly to one of the Seven Wonders of the World, where they even posed for pictures on the famous Diana Bench. The security was also beefed up for their visit. The minister is on an eight-day visit to India and had arrived here on December 07. The same day he had even met with the Union External Affairs Minister, Sushma Swaraj. They engaged in wide variety talk discussing issues, in an aim to strengthen bilateral relations. The minister is currently in Agra to attend a programme. On December 10, he will visit Jaipur where he is set to attend another event, before he finally departs for Reykjavik on December 14.