Iceland Becomes Smallest Country Ever to Reach World Cup After Defeating Kosovo 2-0

Iceland now joins host-nation Russia, defending champion Germany, Spain, England, Belgium, Poland and Serbia in the European contingent for the 2018 tournament.

New Delhi: Iceland football team created history by qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. Iceland defeated Kosovo 2-0 to book a place in the next year’s World Cup. Interestingly, Iceland, with a population of 334,000 people, becomes the smallest country ever to reach the World Cup.

Egypt Qualify for Football World Cup for the First Time Since 1990 More

Iceland now joins host-nation Russia, defending champion Germany, Spain, England, Belgium, Poland and Serbia in the European contingent for the 2018 tournament.

The winners of Groups A and B — set to be decided on Tuesday — will also directly qualify, while eight of the nine second-place teams are to face each other next month in a playoff to fill the four remaining European slots.

Gylfi Sigurdsson and Johann Gudmundsson scored as Iceland bested winless Kosovo 2-0 to finish the qualifiers with 22 points, good enough for first place in Group I.

Trailing the Nordic side by two points are Croatia, who got a pair of goals from Andrej Kramaric to win 2-0 at Ukraine to claim second place and a berth in the playoffs.