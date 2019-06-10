ICC World Cup: India vs Australia | Full match highlights

India won the match against Australia by 36 runs at Oval.

India won the toss and decided to bat first. Coming on to the crease, Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan gave the perdect start with their partnership of 127 runs.

By scoring 117 runs off 109 balls , Shikhar Dhwanan got his 17th ODI hundred against Australia on Sunday. Virat Kohli scored 82 runs who came on to bat after Rohit sharma who was caught behind the wickets. Hardik Pandya got 48 runs off 27 balls in his own style.