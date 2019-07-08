ICC World Cup 2019: Indian bowlers can restrict low total, says Mithali Raj

India One Day International (ODI) skipper Mithali Raj on Sunday said that the Indian side will get a tough fight in the semi-final match against New Zealand in the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's World Cup. While speaking to ANI during an event in Mumbai, Mithali Raj said, "Indian side will get a tough fight in the semi-final and hopefully in finals. We have the best bowling and batting side, and we have to continue the same." "India is in a strong position but cricket is an unpredictable game and anything can happen in it. The way Bangladesh have played in the tournament is commendable. At the time, England were looking that they will not qualify for semis but they bounced back strongly," she added. Before heading into the semi-finals, India secured the top position in the points table after they registered a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Saturday. Raj has played in the 203 ODIs and scored 6720 runs for India. The 36-year-old also captained India for a long time. India will play against New Zealand in the first semi-final match at Old Trafford in Manchester on July 9.