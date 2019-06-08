ICC WC 2019: Team India meets India's High Commissioner to UK in London

Members of Indian Cricket team met India's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ruchi Ghanashyam at her residence in London on Friday. Team India was captured alongside the High Commissioner. During the interaction, High Commissioner congratulated the team for winning their first game against South Africa. In the opening match at ICC World Cup Virat Kohli-led side beat South Africa by six wickets in Southampton on June 5. India's next match is against Australia at The Oval in London on June 9.