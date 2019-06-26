ICC WC 2019: Indian players flex their muscles ahead of clash against West Indies

Team India will look to maintain their unbeaten run in the World Cup 2019 as they gear up to face West Indies in their sixth game of the tournament on Thursday. The game will be played at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in England. Indian players flexed their muscles to maintain the winning streak in the tournament. The Men in Blue are at third in the points table with 9 points from five matches, while West Indies is at eight in the points table with 3 points.