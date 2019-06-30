ICC WC 2019: Fans perform 'hawan' for team India's victory

Indian cricket team is all set to play against England in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup tournament. The match will take place at the Edgbaston in Birmingham today from 3:00 pm onwards. People from across the country have great expectations from the Indian team. People performed 'hawan' and offered prayers for the victory of team India. With an unbeaten record in six encounters so far, 'men in blue' are all set to face England in their seventh encounter.