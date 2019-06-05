ICC WC 2019: Fans cheer up as Indian Cricket team gears up for first match

Players of Indian cricket team are all set to play their first match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa today. Fans were seen cheering up for the team outside the stadium. While speaking to ANI, a cricket fan said, "We want India to win the match. We are going to support the team but we know it from the bottom of our heart that India will end up winning". Another excited fan narrated, "We are excited as this is India's first match in the world cup. We need to win this match anyhow. We will support the team and wish India ends up winning the match". "We have come from India specially to watch the match. We have also bought a flag with us to cheer up for the team", said a fan from India.