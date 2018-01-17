ICC U19 WC: Pacer Thakare called as cover for injured Porel

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The BCCI on Wednesday named rising Vidarbha paceman Aditya Thakare as cover for Ishan Porel, who suffered a heel injury during the India Under19 team's World Cup opener against Australia.

Porel, the young Bengal pacer suffered a bruised heel in his left foot during India's 100-run win against Australia in their first group game of the U19 World Cup at Mount Maunganui in New Zealand.

"India U19 medium-pacer Ishan Porel suffered a bruised heel in his left foot during India's first group game of the ICC U19 World Cup against Australia," a BCCI statement said.

"He has a soft tissue injury and the BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress."

"The Indian team management in New Zealand has asked for Aditya Thakare as cover and the Vidarbha bowler will join the team before the quarter-final on January 26," it added.

The Prithvi Shaw-led Indian colts thrashed minnows Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets on Tuesday to seal their quarterfinal berth in the biennial tournament.

--IANS

