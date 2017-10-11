ICC Test Bowler’s Rankings: Kagiso Rabada Replaces Ravichandran Ashwin at Number Three Spot

Rabada’s rise has come following a 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the second Test which made sure that the Proteas won the two-match home series 2-0.

New Delhi: South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada made a surge up in the ICC rankings for Test bowlers and displaced India’s Ravichandran Ashwin from the number three spot. While Rabada rose two spots to achieve his career-best ranking, Ashwin dropped just the one spot.

Rabada’s rise has come following a 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the second Test which made sure that the Proteas won the two-match home series 2-0. Here is the complete updated list of the top 10 bowlers, courtesy ICC –

Rank (+/-) Player Team Pts

1 ( – ) J. Anderson Eng 896

2 ( – ) R.Jadeja Ind 884

3 (+2) K. Rabada SA 876

4 (-1) R. Ashwin Ind 852

5 (-1) R. Herath SL 833

6 ( – ) J. Hazlewood Aus 794

7 (+1) Nathan Lyon Aus 752

8 (-1) Dale Steyn SA 748

9 ( – ) Neil Wagner NZ 745

10 (+1) Stuart Broad Eng 737

As far as the batsmen rankings went, there was no change in the top five. India of course remain the top team in Test cricket, having a healthy 14-point lead in the ICC rankings over the next placed South Africa. England round off the top three.