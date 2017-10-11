ICC Test Bowler’s Rankings: Kagiso Rabada Replaces Ravichandran Ashwin at Number Three Spot

India.com Sports Desk
Rabada’s rise has come following a 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the second Test which made sure that the Proteas won the two-match home series 2-0.

New Delhi: South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada made a surge up in the ICC rankings for Test bowlers and displaced India’s Ravichandran Ashwin from the number three spot. While Rabada rose two spots to achieve his career-best ranking, Ashwin dropped just the one spot.

Rabada’s rise has come following a 10-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the second Test which made sure that the Proteas won the two-match home series 2-0. Here is the complete updated list of the top 10 bowlers, courtesy ICC –

Rank    (+/-)      Player               Team     Pts

   1       ( – )       J. Anderson      Eng      896

   2       ( – )       R.Jadeja           Ind        884

   3       (+2)      K. Rabada        SA        876

   4       (-1)       R. Ashwin         Ind        852

   5       (-1)       R. Herath          SL        833

   6       ( – )       J. Hazlewood    Aus      794

   7       (+1)      Nathan Lyon      Aus      752

   8       (-1)       Dale Steyn        SA        748

   9       ( – )       Neil Wagner      NZ        745

  10       (+1)      Stuart Broad     Eng      737

As far as the batsmen rankings went, there was no change in the top five. India of course remain the top team in Test cricket, having a healthy 14-point lead in the ICC rankings over the next placed South Africa. England round off the top three.